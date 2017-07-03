Mitsubishi donates hybrid cars to DENR

Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (MMC) donated 10 units of electric and hybrid cars to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) as part of their commitment in promoting clean energy and environmental protection.

The donated cars, consisting of five units of Mitsubishi Innovative Electric Vehicle (i-MiEV) and five units of Outlander plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEV), will be used by the DENR as service vehicles at its central office in Quezon City and regional offices in the cities of Cebu and Davao.

Jonas Leones, undersecretary for policy, planning and international affairs, said the DENR solidly supports the use of vehicles run by renewable energy to reduce carbon emissions from the transport sector.

“We need to encourage the production and consumption of technologies which do not damage the environment,” said Leones, who spoke in behalf of Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu.

The turnover ceremony was the highlight of the first Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Summit held at the World Trade Center from June 29 to 30. The two-day forum brought together experts and policymakers from the ASEAN member countries to discuss technology, innovation and environmental policies concerning the automotive sector.

Apart from donating cars, MMC will also install quick battery charging systems for the electric and hybrid cars in selected DENR offices.

Carbon emissions from electric and hybrid cars are significantly less than those of a conventional car, which is dependent on fossil fuel, making them an attractive option when looking to go green.

According to the DENR’s Environmental Management Bureau, motor vehicles account for 88 percent of the total air pollutants in Metro Manila. The rest are attributed to factories and open burning.

Last February, the DENR and MMC signed a memorandum of understanding in which the multinational car manufacturer, under its corporate social responsibility program, vowed to support the agency’s environmental projects, including the promotion of electric and hybrid vehicle technology.

The MMC also agreed to establish mangrove and bamboo plantations covering a total of 100 hectares within a period of four to five years.

As soon as he assumed office in May, Cimatu vowed to prioritize environmental protection through full implementation of existing laws on clean air, clean water and solid waste management.