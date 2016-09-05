Mitsubishi donates Strada pick-up truck to Philippine Red Cross

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC) donated a brand new unit of the Mitsubishi Strada pick-up truck to the Philippine Red Cross–Laguna Chapter during a turnover ceremony held at its manufacturing plant in Greenfield Automotive Park, Santa Rosa, Laguna, last August 23, 2016.

Leading the ceremonies were MMPC president and Chief Executive Officer Yoshiaki Kato and Philippine Red Cross (PRC) Chairman, Senator Richard Gordon.

During his speech, Kato said he is very confident the Mitsubishi Strada will help the Philippine Red Cross in extending its assistance to remote places in the province as the pick-up truck is built to withstand harsh weather and road conditions

MMPC has been continually supporting Philippine Red Cross in its mission to quickly respond during emergencies, calamities and disasters. In 2011, MMPC helped the Philippine Red Cross raise funds for the victims of earthquake and tsunami in Japan. In 2014, MMPC supported PRC’s efforts to give aid to Typhoon Yolanda survivors. And in June 2015, MMPC turned over to the Philippine Red Cross the proceeds it generated from the December 2014 to January 2015 promo where MMPC matched every unit sold with a P1,000 resulting to P7.3 million.

MMPC looks forward to the continued success of its partnership with the Philippine Red Cross in fulfilling its mission to deliver humanitarian services.