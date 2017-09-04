Mitsubishi expands Asean footprint with all-new Xpander

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (MMC) celebrated the world premiere of its next generation MPV at the 25th GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show in Jakarta Jakarta, Indonesia, with the launch of the all-new Xpander – a name reflecting the company’s ambition to expand the customer’s motoring experience, and to make it more fulfilling, more enjoyable.

Xpaner brings to the market a vehicle that has expanded market presence, design, comfort, convenience and performance.

“The Mitsubishi Xpander is set to expand MMC’s strong presence in the Indonesian SUV and light commercial vehicle markets further into the booming MPV [multi-purpose vehicle] segments and beyond, throughout the Asean region. We intend to be right at the forefront of this growth by expanding customers’ lives,” said Osamu Masuko, MMC chief executive officer. Asean is the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Blending functionality with adventurous SUV spirit, MMC’s new entry expands the MPV’s traditional reach to new horizons. Ruggedness and roominess, character and convenience, style and function are fused and expanded into this next-generation MPV. The result is a refined ride comfort in a tough, yet stylish vehicle with ample space for seven and their luggage.

As part of MMC’s expanded commitment to Indonesia’s vibrant economy, the Xpander is produced at the company’s new factory in Bekasi Prefecture, West Java Province, with plans for an annual production of 80,000 units. The Xpander will go on sale in Indonesia this fall, with plans to ship it to Asean, and some other markets from early 2018.

Xpanded design

Xpander’s design and features are based on many and long discussions with customers. “The Xpander actually was designed by our customers,” said Tsunehiro Kunimoto, MMC corporate vice president, Design Division. “I simply turned their thoughts, needs and desires into shapes.”

The 4,475-mm long Xpander blends stylish and roomy MPV lines with tough and dynamic SUV looks. It also has the distinctive “Dynamic Shield” front design concept forms a continuum with the Outlander PHEV, Pajero Sport and the Eclipse Cross, giving expression to the protection of passengers and pedestrians.

The LED position lights are located high up in the engine hood side trim, not just for good looks, but also to make the car more noticeable. The headlights are placed low in the bumper, to maximize vision during rough road conditions. Also, the rear combination LED lights uniquely extend into the tailgate. The L-shaped LED taillights are separate from the brake lights.

MMC’s trademark horizontal dashboard architecture provides visual cues when navigating rough and windy roads, while the uncluttered instrument panel offers intuitive ergonomics, while the arched design expresses high quality and spaciousness as it visually flows into the front door trim panels.

The roofline tops a generous greenhouse. Thanks to a partially glazed-in rear pillar, the roof itself seems to float above the car. Subtle hints of tailfins in the rear side panels add to the Xpander’s bold looks.

Xpanded comfort

The seven-seater Xpander is wider outside (1,750 mm) and larger inside than competitors in this class, for a different take on the MPV concept.

The roomy cabin space – largest in its segment – and the clever occupant layout of the Xpander are complemented by generous luggage space. Accommodating passenger quarters, and generous headroom are offered to all passengers. There is excellent access to the comfortable third-row seats.

The backrests in the second row (60:40 split) and third row (50:50 split) can easily be folded down to arrange the seats and luggage in various combinations, or to create a large flat storage area without bumps, or gaps.

Also, the center backrest of the second row can be folded down to create a wide armrest, or to clear space for extra-long items, like a rolled carpet, or a tall ladder.

There is an abundance of large and small storage spaces, accommodating everything from oversized luggage to smartphones and coins. There even is a concealed secret box, located in the dashboard.

The Xpander has a total of 16 bottle holders in the door trims, and in the center console between the front seats.

Noise levels are kept low, and conversations between occupants will not be disturbed. Unique in its segment, the Xpander’s panoramic windshield is made from thick, high-quality, soundproof glass, laminated with an extra sound-absorbing layer to block out outside noise, and to make the cabin quieter.

Xpanded performance

The Xpander is powered by a 16-valve 1.5-liter, 105-PS petrol engine, fitted with Mitsubishi Motors’ proprietary MIVEC 4 system for high power output, low fuel consumption, and low exhaust emissions. MIVEC is the Mitsubishi Innovative Valve timing Electronic Control System.

The engine is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission. Both front-wheel drive powertrains deliver punchy and dependable performance, even when climbing steep hills with a full load.

Contributing to the vehicle’s excellent safety performance are many active standard safety features, such as brake assist, anti-lock braking system, active stability control, hill start assist and emergency stop signal system.