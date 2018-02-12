Mitsubishi holds special preview of all–new Xpander

Things are definitely getting more exciting as the public can now take a closer look at the most-awaited cross multi-purpose, sport utility vehicle which is recently creating a buzz in the local automotive market.

After the announcement of the start of its pre-order, Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) will enthuse the public again with the VIP preview of the all–new Xpander in different Mitsubishi Motors dealerships nationwide.

An all–new Xpander unit will be available for viewing in the showroom of selected Mitsubishi Motors dealerships starting February 2018. Customers who are interested to see the all–new Xpander up close before reserving a unit can contact their nearest Mitsubishi Motors dealership to inquire about the Preview Night schedule.

The VIP preview of the all-new Expander was already held from February 1 to 13 in various Mitsubishi Motors dealerships nationwide.

The next previews will be held on February 15 (Evolander Motor Corporation in Taytay, Freeway Motor Sales of Baliuag Corp. in Bulacan, Best Southern Genesis Motors Inc. in Calamba, Karasia Inc.–Bajada in Davao City, and Zamboanga Motors Inc. in Zamboanga City), February 16 (Motorplaza Inc. in Calasiao), February 19 (Motorplaza Inc. in Baguio and Caleb Motor Corp.-Pili in Camarines Sur), February 20 (AMCAR Automotive Corp. in Santa Rosa, Laguna); February 21 (Maximotors Corp. in Puerto Princesa City and Mindanao Integrated Commercial Enterprises Inc. in General Santos City), and February 26 (Alpine Motors Corp. in Carmona).

Schedule may change without prior notice. Please contact your nearest dealership for more information about the preview of the all–new Xpander.

To complement this special vehicle viewing is the on-going all-new Xpander pre-order activity that began on January 24. During the special preview of the Xpander at the dealer showrooms, customers can also immediately make a unit reservation after paying the reservation fee of P10,000. Customers may also access the all-new Xpander special webpage at http://xpander.mmpc.ph to register and place a reservation.