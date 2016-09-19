Mitsubishi Motors Japan marks 10th year in accepting Filipino trainees

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) commemorates October as the 10th year since it started accepting trainees from the Philippines at its factories in Japan. Since the first group arrived at the Mizushima Plant in October 2007, some 200 Philippine trainees have acquired technical skills at MMC’s factories in Japan including the Nagoya Plant. Currently some 70 trainees are undergoing training in Japan and the company intends to continue the program into the future.

The trainees are graduates from a technical college in the Philippines and spend up to three years in Japan acquiring the skills necessary to work in a vehicle production line.

Wilbert Florida Lopes, a member of the eighth group of trainees who is in his third year in Japan said, “I experienced much during the last two years, and particularly my experiences at MMC have been precious. I hope to study hard and gain more skills and knowledge in my last year of the training.”

Reymond James Manluyang Aquino, who started his training in Japan this month, for his part said, “I am very grateful to Mitsubishi Motors for giving me this wonderful opportunity. I am going to work as hard as I can not only in my work but also in learning Japanese.”

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC) recently had its application to join the Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy Program (CARS) approved. In order to produce the Mirage and Mirage G4 in line with the CARS program, MMPC is investing around P4.3 billion in plant and equipment, including about P2 billion in the construction of a new stamping plant facility. The new stamping plant is due to come into full operation in the first half of 2018.

Osamu Masuko, MMC chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer, said, “We wish to help in nurturing the Philippine automobile industry by providing assistance in the area of human resources, and to contribute to the growth of the country’s economy.”

The construction of the new stamping shop facility will allow MMPC to produce large auto parts and components locally, one of the CARS Program requirements, rather than having to import them. It also has major significance for MMPC in bringing the stamping process, a core technology for an auto production plant, on site and will see the creation of new employment as well as the transfer of technologies from MMC.