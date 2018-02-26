Mitsubishi Motors PH to hold a 3-day ‘XPANDER XPO’

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) is inviting the public to an expo and test drive event as it officially launches the much-anticipated all-new Mitsubishi XPANDER in local shores.

Dubbed the ‘XPANDER XPO,’ the exclusive Mitsubishi motor show and test drive event will open on Friday and end on Sunday, and will last from 10am to 9pm. This event will be held at the World Trade Center in Pasay City. Admission is free.

A showcase of the all-new Mitsubishi XPANDER line-up and an array of Mitsubishi’s current best-selling models will be on display during the three-day expo. Expo visitors will also be able to view the world’s first plug-in hybrid SUV, the Outlander PHEV(plug-in hybrid electric vehicle).

Interesting activities for the whole family also await visitors. Most important, there will be a test drive activity to give customers the opportunity to personally experience the XPANDER and Mitsubishi’s other best-selling models.

A special test drive course will be available to showcase the performance and best in class features of the XPANDER. MMPC will also give prospective XPANDER buyers chance to participate in an head-to-head test drive, or to compare Mitsubishi’s latest contender against its competitors.

“This will let you see for yourself why this all-new model has gained so much popularity in the Indonesian market and why the XPANDER should definitely be your choice,” MMPC said in a statement.

Other available models for test drive will be the Montero Sport, Strada, Pajero, and Mirage, available from 10am to 6pm only.

MMPC will also make sure the XPANDER XPO will be exceptionally worthwhile and enjoyable with the array of other fun activities lined up for the whole family. Even kids will enjoy the event as the event will have a kids play area with special attractions and activities, including a free drift box experience. And as an added attraction for kids, MMPC invited some friends from Nickelodeon – SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick – to say hello and play with the kids on Saturday and Sunday.

Also, the country’s most popular bands Parokyani Edgar and Sponge Cola will perform on Friday and Sunday.

To make the event even more memorable, Montero Sport brand ambassador Megan Young will be dropping by to host some fun games for the whole family. A lot more exciting activities and exclusive offers are in-store for all the visitors of the three-day event.

For your convenience, expo goers are recommended to register online before Thursday at xpander.mmpc.ph and save the customer ID that will be presented upon entry to the venue.