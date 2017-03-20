Mitsubishi Motors PH inaugurates two dealerships

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) remains aggressive in expanding its network as it continues to pursue its mission in making its vehicles and after sales services accessible to everyone. As of February, the total number of Mitsubishi Motors outlets reached 50 after Le Mans Stellar Motor Corporation (LMSMC) in Angeles City and Best Southern Genesis Motors Inc. (BSGMI) in Kawit were inaugurated.

On February 23, MMPC held an inauguration to officially open the first dealership of LMSMC in Angeles City, Pampanga. The showroom is strategically located along Fil-Am Friendship Highway, corner Poinsettia Avenue, Barangay Pampang, Angeles City, Pampanga. LMSMC utilized a total land area of 4,800 square meters for its dealership facilities. The 420-square meter showroom area is capable of displaying a maximum of eight Mitsubishi vehicle models. It also houses a full-service center that contains 35 work bays to cater various servicing requirements from periodic maintenance to major body repairs. The LMSMC showroom is open from Monday to Saturday, 8:30 am to 5:30 pm while its service center operates from 8 am until 5:30 pm from Monday to Saturday.

On February 24, another inauguration was held to officially mark the start of operation of MMPC’s 50th dealership owned by BSGMI in Kawit, Cavite. This is the second outlet of BSGMI after opening its first branch in Calamba, Laguna in 2014. The 5,388-square meter facility area of the newly opened dealership is located

along Centennial Road, Batong Dalig, Kawit. It features a 445-square meter showroom that can showcase a maximum of nine Mitsubishi vehicles. Its service workshop is comprised of 23 work bays. The showroom of BSGMI-Kawit operates from 8 am to 6 pm on Monday to Saturday, and also Sundays from 8 am to 5 pm. The service center is open from Monday to Saturday, 7:30 am to 4 pm.

The opening of the two new dealerships in Central and Southern Luzon will further support the attainment of MMPC’s business objectives for this year. In addition, the inauguration of the two dealerships do not only represent the constant growth of MMPC’s business, but also the eagerness of MMPC to reach out and provide better and more accessible products and services to Filipinos.