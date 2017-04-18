Mitsubishi Motors Q1 sales up 12.6%

MITSUBISHI Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) posted 12.6-percent growth in sales in the first quarter of this year from a year ago, attributing the increase to seasonal factors and the right mix of in-demand vehicles.

“For the first quarter this year, MMPC sold a total of 16,509 units for a 12.6-percent growth compared to the same period last year,” MMPC said in a statement on Monday.

It said sales for the month of March rose 43.8 percent year-on-year to 6,822 units, the highest monthly retail sales volume the company has recorded.

“This is the highest monthly retail sales volume ever attained by MMPC in spite of the severe competition now in the automotive industry. This March sales volume also accounts for a significant double-digit growth of 43.8 percent against 38.3 percent in the same period in 2016,” the MMPC added.

“March sales growth can be attributed to seasonality at the same time having the right mix of highly in-demand vehicles such as the Mirage hatchback, Mirage G4, Montero Sport, L300 and Adventure,” Froilan Dytianquin, MMPC first vice president for marketing, told The Manila Times in a text message.

Sales of passenger cars in March increased by 51.3 percent from February with 1,619 units sold.

According to MMPC, “the Mirage G4 which is now locally manufactured and the soon to be locally produced Mirage continues to attract first-time car buyers and young families with its exceptional value for money proposition and fuel efficiency.”

“As for the locally manufactured Mirage G4, sales could have been better if our production could cope with the demand. Right now we are optimizing production toward L300 and Adventure since these models will be terminated this year,” Dytianquin added.

Meanwhile, light commercial vehicle sales volume reached 4,966 units, representing a 40.8-percent growth compared with February sales and an improvement of 54.8 percent against the same period last year. The unveiling of the Montero Sport GLX variant and the 2017 Strada, which is now equipped with the 4N15 MIVEC Clean Diesel Engine, contributed to sales featured in March, MMPC said.

Montero Sport sales in March reached a total of 2,007 units, the highest monthly sales since its introduction in the Philippines, MMPC said.

It said truck and bus sales continue to surge, improving by 95.9 percent from March 2016 with 237 units sold.

MMPC said it is highly confident it can sustain the robust sales growth and achieve its sales target for 2017.