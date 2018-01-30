Mitsubishi PH accepting pre-orders of all-new Xpander

The all-new Mitsubishi Xpander has taken the Indonesian market by storm after its world premiere at the GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) last year. Now, Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) is pleased to announce that the Philippines will be the next country to launch this new cross multi-purpose, sport utility vehicle.

With the all-new Xpander’s distinctive styling and features that combine both functionality and an adventurous SUV-like character, the Philippine automotive market has been eagerly waiting for the Philippine debut of this all-new model. Produced in Mitsubishi Motors Corp.’s (MMC) new factory in Indonesia, the all-new Xpander will be introduced in the country in 4 variants – starting from GLX Manual Transmission (MT), GLX Plus Automatic Transmission (AT), GLS AT and top of the line GLS Sport AT.

To commence the year with great excitement, MMPC announces the all-new Xpander Pre-order. Beginning January 24 until April 30, 2018, MMPC will start accepting reservation for the all-new Xpander. Customers who want to be among the first to drive home the all-new Xpander can already place their reservation. To pre-order, simply visit the all-new Xpander special webpage at www.xpander.mmpc.ph, register to access the page and fill-out the pre-order form. A reservation fee of only ten thousand pesos P10,000 must be paid in your preferred Mitsubishi Motors dealership to complete the pre-order.

About the all-new Xpander

The all-new Xpander is powered by the 1.5L DOHC 16-valve with Mitsubishi Innovative Valve timing Electronic Control System (MIVEC) engine. It boasts of the best in class interior dimensions for a spacious cabin which can seat comfortably seven adults complemented by a generous luggage space. As for the safety features, the top variant GLS Sport is equipped with Hill Start Assist (HSA), Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution (RISE) Body, Active Stability Control (ASC), Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) and Anti-Locking Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD). The exterior flaunts a unique bumper design embedded headlamps, the Mitsubishi proprietary Dynamic Shield Concept front fascia from the Montero Sport and high ground clearance that give it an SUV characteristic. The all-new Xpander will be offered in five colors for the GLS Sport and GLS variants: Red Metallic, Titanium Gray Metallic, Sterling Silver Metallic, Quartz White Pearl and Diamond Black Mica while the GLX Plus will be available in Titanium Gray Metallic, Sterling Silver Metallic, Quartz White Pearl and Diamond Black Mica and the GLX MT will be available in Titanium Gray Metallic, Sterling SilverMetallic, Diamond Black Mica. Best value for money is what you expect from the all-new Xpander with its indicative price tag of PHP 900,000 for GLX MT, PHP 990,000 GLX Plus AT, PHP 1,050,000 for the GLS AT and PHP 1,100,000 for GLS Sport AT.

Pre-order now to be the first to drive home the all-new Xpander! To know more about the all-new Xpander, visitwww.xpander.mmpc.ph.