Mitsubishi PH appoints new president

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC) has a new president and chief executive officer (CEO) in Mutsuhiro Oshikiri, succeeding Yoshiaki Kato who took the company to new heights during this term. Oshikiri’s term started on August 1.

Although he was the youngest president and CEO at 49-years old assigned to MMPC and having quite a short term of only two years and four months, Kato was able to drive the company toward significant milestones, one of them moving the company’s manufacturing plant and offices from Cainta, Rizal to Santa Rosa City, Laguna; and starting the mass manufacture of the Mirage G4 sedan and hatchback in the Philippines under the government’s Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy or CARS program.

MMPC was the first automotive manufacturer to receive the approval from the Department of Trade and Industry–Board of Investments to participate in CARS program. The first locally produced Mirage G4 was rolled off and was presented to President Rodrigo Duterte in a ceremony held at the Malacañan Palace last February. With this, MMPC was also able to record its highest production output in May 2017. The local production of the Mirage (hatchback) started in June 2017.

Under the CARS program, MMPC invested some P4.3 billion to locally produce the Mirage G4 sedan and hatchback.

The company previously imported the Mirage hatchback from Thailand for domestic sales.

Sales record

During Kato’s term, MMPC recorded its 10th consecutive sales growth last year and even achieved a record-breaking sales of 61,400 vehicles sold. This is so far the highest annual vehicle sales that MMPC was able to register.

MMPC’s new president and CEO brings with him extensive experience from his recent assignment as head of Mitsubishi Motors Australia Ltd. since 2012. He is a Management Engineering graduate from Hosei University in Tokyo, Japan, and started his career at Mitsubishi Motors Corporation under the Export Service Department in 1980.

“Mr. Oshikiri’s vast experience in handling various foreign markets under MMC [Mitsubishi Motors Corp.] and his expertise in the field of marketing and after sales is expected to drive MMPC towards an even more successful years ahead. MMPC expects that sales will continue to surge together with an improved market share. With Mr. Oshikiri’s leadership, MMPC is committed to continue strengthening the company and the Mitsubishi brand for the benefit of its stakeholders most specifically its valued clients,” MMPC said in a statement.