Mitsubishi PH boosts line-up with 2017 Strada GLS 2WD

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) took on the challenge of raising its game in the light truck segment with the introduction of an additional variant, the Strada GLS 2WD.

Known for possessing the power and reliability of a traditional pick-up while having car-like comfort and ease of handling, the new Strada makes exploring the outdoors more convenient and enjoyable.

The Strada GLS 2WD is now equipped with the 4N15 MIVEC (Mitsubishi Innovative Valve timing Electronic Control) Clean Diesel engine and is available either in 6-speed manual or 5-speed automatic transmissions. Last year MMPC introduced the 4N15 MIVEC Clean Diesel equipped Strada GT 4WD variants, chosen as the Best 4WD pick up in the Truck of the Year Awards of the Car Awards Group, Inc.

Features of the new Strada GLS 2WD variants include:

Engine & Transmission

The new Strada GLS 2WD brings forth a new level of performance as it is equipped now with the 2.4 liter MIVEC Clean Diesel engine. The new MIVEC Clean Diesel maximizes power through its Variable Geometry Turbo while at the same reducing fuel consumption and emissions with its variable valve timing and lift system, the only one in its kind in a diesel engine. Power output is rated at 178 horsepower at 3,500 rpm and 430 Nm of torque at 2,500 rpm. The new MIVEC Clean Diesel engine keeps the Strada GLS eco-friendly without sacrificing the speed and power enthusiasts demand in a pick-up.

Complementing the new MIVEC Clean Diesel engine is the new 6-Speed Manual Transmission and 5-Speed INVECS-II Automatic Transmission with Sports Mode. The 6-Speed Manual Transmission lets the driver feel in total control of the vehicle with its wide gear ratio and highly efficient clutch operation. Meanwhile, the 5-Speed Automatic Transmission lets the driver handle the vehicle with ease without sacrificing sportiness with the Sports Mode feature which lets the driver shift up or down with a flick of the lever for sporty, spirited driving.

Exterior

The Strada GLS 2WD variant is given a New Dark Chrome Grille and a New Design Side Step Plate, giving it a classier look while still upholding its sportiness. The variant is also equipped with Power Side Mirrors in chrome with integrated LED turn signals and power fold function. It also shows off foglamp-integrated daytime running lights and rear foglamps. To complete the whole package of sportiness, 17-inch alloy wheels are equipped to the new Strada variant.

Interior

Complementing the sporty exterior of the Strada GLS 2WD variant, the Black High Grade Fabric Seats give the Strada a high-class look on the inside. The new seats, combined with the class-leading legroom of 1,745mm, make traveling cozy for all occupants with enhanced leg support, greater side support, stable body-hugging fit and deeper center trim. Also contributing to the roominess of the Strada is the J-Line design. With the J-Line design, the seating position of the second row seats is improved, making the Strada the top in its class when it comes to riding comfort. This variant also sports a 4-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel mounted with audio and cruise controls. Magnesium alloy paddle shifters are also equipped to the steering wheel (for GLS A/T variant only).

Safety Features

Aside from the undoubtedly powerful engine and sporty appearance, the Strada GLS 2WD also boasts first-class safety features, as it is equipped with anti-locking braking system (ABS), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD) and Mitsubishi Motors’ proprietary RISE (Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution) body construction. The RISE body structure’s crumple zone ensures the safety of all passengers by effectively absorbing collision force and dispensing crash energy from all directions, thus completely protecting the interior cabin from the impact.

Pricing & Warranty

Maintaining the outstanding value for money proposition, the new Strada GLS 2WD is available at all Mitsubishi Motors authorized dealership at a net price of P1,215,000 for manual transmission and P1,295,000 for automatic transmission.

For worry free ownership, MMPC backs the Strada with a three years or 100,000 kilometers warranty whichever comes first.