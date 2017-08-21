Mitsubishi PH to install biggest stamping machine in car industry

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) is set to install the country’s first-ever 2,000-ton stamping machine that can produce bulky parts such as vehicle body side outer panel, roof panel, floor panel and door panel, among others. This is in line with the operation of MMPC’s stamping plant facility starting January 2018.

The operation of the stamping facility will not only enable MMPC to produce its own metal stamped parts but will also help it comply with the Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy (CARS) program’s requirement to manufacture at least 50 percent of a vehicle’s assembly weight. The operation of the new stamping shop will also generate hundreds of direct and indirect jobs and also cut down the delivery lead time of metal stamped parts.

For more than half a century that the company has been producing quality vehicles, this is the first time that MMPC will have its own stamping facility,” said MMPC Vice President for Production Engineering Department Rolando Francisco.

As part of this new technology, MMPC sent some of its engineers to Mitsubishi Motors Corp. Japan (MMC) to undergo training as it gears to start the operations of its newly-constructed stamping shop. In Japan, the Filipino engineers learned about the principle of stamping, the different types of stamping processes, machine operation and maintenance, and repair procedures. In addition, they were equipped with the basic knowledge of stamping shop operations as well as caring for the stamping die that is the most crucial tool in the line as it dictates the quality of the output.

Francisco said MMPC is currently ordering metal stamped parts from Mitsubishi Motors Thailand Co. Ltd. (MMTh) to produce the body assembly of the Mirage hatchback and Mirage G4 sedan. “Given our knowledge now of this stamping technology, we will aim to have high productivity, high material yield ratio and scrap recovery and most importantly having to operate it safely. Above all, MMPC’s goal is to provide high quality automobiles,” he added.