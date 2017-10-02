Mitsubishi PH offers repair assistance for typhoon-damaged vehicles

MITSUBISHI Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC), through its 52-outlet strong dealership network, is extending assistance to help customers restore their Mitsubishi vehicles damaged by Typhoon Maring that dumped rains in the country last September 12.

In MMPC’s repair assistance program, customers may avail of the special discounts from the suggested retail price:

• 40 percent on all ECUs or electronic control units for the engine, transmission, SRS airbag and ETACS (Mitsubishi’s patented security system);

• 30 percent on other related parts (maintenance parts, electrical, body and engine parts); and

• 20 percent on labor.

This program, now on its 8th year, was started by MMPC in 2009 as a way of aiding customers affected by the massive flooding brought about by Typhoon Ondoy. With the thrust to uphold corporate social responsibility, MMPC has continued this type of support each time a calamity strikes.

For any inquiries on how to avail of this support, contact your nearest Mitsubishi Motors dealer or through MMPC’s Customer Service hotline (02) 250 8888.