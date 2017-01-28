Mitsubishi PH posts 13.5% car sales growth in 2016

MITSUBISHI Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) reported a 13.5-percent growth in car sales last year, with a record 61,400 units sold compared with 54,087 units in 2015.

In a statement on Thursday, MMPC said that its 2016 sales record was the highest annual sales volume it has ever attained, enabling it to achieve its 10th consecutive year of sales growth.

The Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (Campi) and Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) earlier said their members sold a total of 359,572 vehicles in 2016, reflecting a 24.6-percent growth from 2015.

MMPC said it captured a 17.1-percent market share of Campi and TMA’s total volume, securing the brand’s No. 2 position in the local automotive industry.

The company said all of its segments—passenger car, light commercial vehicle (LCV) and truck and bus—registered double-digit sales growth.

It said passenger car sales in 2016 rose 14.4 percent to 20,564 units, further boosted by the introduction of the upgraded 2016 Mirage hatchback.

MMPC said its LCV sales improved by 12.1 percent to 38,916 units while its truck and bus sales soared 36.8 percent with 1,920 units sold in 2016.