Mitsubishi PH rolls out refreshed ASX

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) is pleased to introduce the refreshed 2017 ASX (Active Sport Crossover). The new ASX is a completely built unit from Mitsubishi Motors Corp. Japan, which features an array of exterior, and interior upgrades to further provide a pleasurable drive in every journey.

Two variants are available, the GLS and GSR, which are both equipped with Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). Its unmatched engine performance, together with its class leading features, is set up to bring excitement and driving pleasure to people seeking for an adventurous ride.

Exterior

Mitsubishi’s new signature front fascia design, the Dynamic Shield Concept, is now integrated to the new 2017 ASX. The dynamic face expresses powerful performance and a reassuring sense of protection. It evokes both sophistication and functionality as it enhances not only the looks but also the performance of the car.

What makes the new ASX more desirable are the new exterior features such as wheel arc molding, new 18-inch 2-tone alloy wheels and a fin-type roof antenna. The top of the line GSR variant flaunts a panoramic glass roof with LED illumination and super wide range HID headlamps with retractable headlamp washers, which are perfect for a night drive around the city or suburbs.

The new ASX is available in six colors: Sapporo Silver, Sonic Blue, Amazon Red, Virgil Gray, Biscuit White, and Carbon Black.

Interior

Inside the new ASX is a stylish and sporty all-black design dashboard. An assortment of features to provide both driver and passengers comfort and convenience are laid out on the 2017 ASX. Driving information and entertainment are all easily accessible with the white-lit high contrast meters, LCD-type multi-information display, a 6.75-inch advanced multimedia entertainment system, and dial-type automatic climate control system.

For spirited driving, it is also equipped with magnesium alloy paddle shifters for you to command the 6-speed CVT transmission and cruise control attached to the 3-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel.

To complement the stylish interior, the GLS variant’s seat is made of black high grade fabric seats with red stitching while the GSR variant shows off black leather seats with red stitching. The GSR variant also shows off aluminum pedals, for a racer vibe.

Engine

Powered by the all-aluminum 2.0L 4B11 Engine with MIVEC (Mitsubishi Innovative Valve-timing Electronic Control), the ASX performs at a maximum power of 148 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and maximum torque of 197 Nm at 4,200 rpm to take control of city streets and open highways. The MIVEC technology provides optimal valve timing at both low and high rev ranges, providing exhilarating performance for every curve and straightaway out there.

Safety Features

Apart from the elaborate exterior and interior features of the new ASX, it also boasts high-class safety features. It is equipped with dual-stage SRS airbags for the driver and passenger, anti-lock braking system, electronic brake force distribution (EBD) and three-point ELR seatbelts with pretensioners.

Price & Warranty

The suggested retail price for the GLS is P1,195,000 and P1,295,000 for the GSR.

For worry free ownership, MMPC backs it up with a three year or 100,000 kilometers warranty, whichever comes first.