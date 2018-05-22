Mitsubishi to deliver first batch of Xpanders

Mitsubishi loyalists — some of them at least — who plunked down P10,000 for first dibs to the new Xpander MPV will finally have their wish realized.

With over 3,800 bookings received as of end-April, Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) on Monday announced the arrival of a shipment from Indonesia, where the Xpander is built and where strong demand has led to export delays.

In a statement, MMPC said the first batch of Xpanders had arrived at Bauan International Port, Inc. lin Batangas and would be ready for delivery by the end of May 2018. Exact numbers were not specified.

MMPC opened reservations for the Xpander — launched in August 2017 in Indonesia — in January 24, 2018. Prospective owners have had to wait, however, given the vehicle’s success in Indonesia and rival Toyota Motors Philippines Corp. sought to take advantage by introducing the Rush.

“With the all-new XPANDER’s class-leading features and with its very competitive pricing, we are looking at the great success of this model”, Mitsubishi President and CEO Mutsuhiro Oshikiri said in a statement.

“We thank the Filipinos for their warm market acceptance and we hope to have the same success that this model is currently reaping in Indonesia”, Oshikiri added.

MMPC priced the Expander at P900,000 for the GLX MT, P990,000 for the GLX Plus AT, P1.05 million for the GLS AT and P1.1 million for GLS Sport AT.