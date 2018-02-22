MIX AND MAX

Thursday, February 22, 2018
    A vibrant fusion of eclectic references defines the Spring-Summer collection of MAX & Co. While known for its more feminine ensembles, MAX & Co. delights its fashion faithful with its new inspiration that presents a “balance of opposites.” Find the boyish and the feminine brought together, as well as the bohemian and the utilitarian, in unique pieces that are appropriate for all occasions. Discover a relaxed, upbeat ease with this collection that reimagines fun yet elegant casuals.

    MAX & Co. is located at C1 Bonifacio High Street Central and Shangri-La Plaza Mall. Follow @ssilifeph on Instagram for more information.

