Mix work and play at Centris

More and more people are redefining success in many major cities today. Their success transcends beyond material wealth, big titles, and other traditional social dictates.

Across different demographics, people are becoming more innovative, open, and purposeful in the way they live, work, and play.

They are starting unique businesses, consuming consciously and mindfully, and finding ways to lead positive changes in their respective communities.

These people prove that so much more can be accomplished and enjoyed when the right people merge personal ambitions and recreation in one.

The old pursuit of a work-life balance has given way to the practice of work-life integration, and has given us a new perspective where we can appreciate, curate, and enrich our lives.

In the center of Manila, this same point of view thrives and flows through a master-planned commercial and corporate development. Today’s spirit of enterprise guides Eton Properties’ new Centris in Quezon City.

The mixed-use mega-complex takes its cue from the times, reinventing itself as the convergence point of commerce and dynamic communities.

Its new logo stands, expressing renewed dynamism and vibrancy. With this reinvigorated branding, the new Centris promises to be an inspiring intersection where business, pleasure, and life’s best moments meet.

A beacon in the north

Situated at the corners of EDSA and Quezon Avenue, the new Centris empowers denizens to maximize work-life integration.

With 12 hectares dedicated to retail stores, restaurants, offices, and open spaces for entertainment and other fun activities—all easily accessible via a direct MRT connection—it cultivates a lively, vibrant community anchored in fulfillment, leisure, and enjoyment.

The new Centris is a profitable location enabling businesses to find possibilities that help them thrive and succeed.

Centris Cyberpod is an infusion of progressive thinking, passion, drive, and determination. Equipped with five fully-outfitted buildings housing BPO companies that serve some of the world’s biggest brands, it offers the local workforce amazing opportunities to utilize their talents and develop their full potential.

Centris Walk intensifies the fun and creativity factor with a range of shopping, dining, and entertainment options. A new cluster is currently being developed, making even more unique and delicious experiences within easy reach of those who work within the complex or come to relax and bond with loved ones.

Keeping the new Centris connected to the ins and outs of Manila is Centris Station, the commercial center that serves as the welcoming face of the complex. A wide mix of establishments can be found here as well as various services for convenience and enhanced productivity.

And for big life and career events, Centris Elements is the brand to celebrate with, providing professional venues and events services that allow for bursts of creativity and fun. From sales rallies, fairs, to wedding receptions and grand reunions, there’s a good choice to be found with Centris Elements.

A revitalized brand now with even more options, the new Centris will continue to grow as a community that opens doors to connections, possibilities, progress, and diverse experiences. Amidst the faster pace of today, it will stay devoted to finding ways to help empower different dreams for different people.