Mixer runs over motorcycle rider

A motorcycle rider was beyond recognition after he was run over by a long-bed mixer truck early morning on Friday in Manila. Manila Police District Traffic Enforcement Unit investigators have yet to identify the victim who was wearing a black t-shirt and shorts but had no helmet. He was driving a red Kawasaki motorcycle at about 2 a.m. near the corner of San Marcelino Street and Ayala Boulevard in the Ermita area when hit by the truck. Police held Joey Fajardo, 35, driver of the truck (NUX-633) pending the filing a case of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide before the Manila Prosecutor’s Office.

