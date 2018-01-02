Mixing health and politics

TODAY is the second day of 2018 and we will further connect the dots on the Dengvaxia Scandal in the hope that PRRD will seriously deal with the issue and not just give all concerned a slap in the wrist, in particular Sanofi; or continually maintain that “good faith” is what made government officials do the fast-break deal as implemented during the election campaign in May 2016. Surely, if PRRD is change and is not part of the political status quo, he would see through it and act decisively. That’s my first wish for the year, take the side of the Filipino kids.

The pharmaceutical players involved in the scandal, as shown in the congressional hearings, are Sanofi-Pasteur and Zuellig Pharma. Sanofi- Pasteur is “a world leader in human vaccines” while Zuellig Pharma has been “successfully serving the Asian healthcare market since 1922.” During that time their network has expanded to cover the needs of 13 countries across the region. Zuellig Pharma’s current partners on research and development are: Pharma KPO, Pharma Industries, Ebo’s Group Limited, Innovations in Healthcare. So, DoH-designate, still up for confirmation, Health Secretary Francisco Duque is up against two huge pharma players, globally and the region.

Mr. President, look at the GAA 2015, there was no line item for the purchase of dengue vaccines. There was a national immunization program but dengue was not identified in the proposal submitted by President Aquino 3rdto Congress. Congress did not also approve it. Apart from “not knowing” of the effects of the vaccine, President Aquino did an illegal act of realigning, per the Senate testimony of Department of Budget and Management (DBM) director Cristina Clasara. She said that the Office of the President, through then Executive Secretary Paquito Ochoa, authorized the DBM to realign a total of P12 billion from the Miscellaneous Personnel Benefits Fund (MPBF) provision for various health projects. Of the P12 billion, P3.5 billion was realigned for the Department of Health (DoH)’s vaccination program using Dengvaxia—a vaccine made by France’s Sanofi-Pasteur—that started in April 2016, or a month before the presidential elections.

Less than a month after the Paris meetings and before 2015 ended, DBM had released a SARO for P3.5 billion, which was transferred to the Philippine Children’s Medical Center (PCMC is a GOCC allowed to hold on to funding way beyond the fiscal year). This despite the ruling from the Supreme Court in February 2015 re DAP. It was rushed and made to appear legal.

PCMC received P3 billion from these funds and used the money to buy Dengvaxia. This amount is suspicious because Sanofi declared only 20 million euros (P1 billion) in Dengvaxia sales for the first quarter of 2016. What made this even more irregular is that all these procurement steps were taken before Dengvaxia was discussed by the Formulary Executive Council (FEC). All drugs require FEC approval before the government can procure them, and the Aquino government procured Dengvaxia without one, as the FEC approval (exemption) was issued after the fact.

Sanofi reports in its website that it does not make public the Dengvaxia’s price, claiming that this is subject to negotiations with buyers. That of course gives so much flexibility for under-the-table pay-offs and side deals.

Was Dengvaxia overpriced? The purchase order for Dengvaxia was for one million dosages at a cost of P3 billion, which means P3,000 per dosage. The Brazilian government reported that it bought its Dengvaxia at $37 per dosage, or P1,871. An Indian company though has put out an advertisement that prices its Dengvaxia at the equivalent of P9 per dose.

If Sanofi declared only 20 million euros (P1 billion) in sales, where is the P2 billion?

So, who really arranged the meeting between Sanofi-Pasteur officials and the then Health Secretary Janette L. Garin, M.D. on June 8, 2015 in a hotel in Makati? A former colleague of Garin in Congress, who owns a pharma firm did. In that meeting, Sanofi-Pasteur reportedly finalized its proposal on the cost/pricing for the Philippines.

As a licensed medical technologist and a licensed M.D., Garin has a Mercury Drug Store franchise in Iloilo City proper and Garin Drugstore that engages in the marketing, distribution of medicines and medical supplies located in Guimbal, Iloilo. According to sources, Garin Drug Store is licensed to operate as a retailer, wholesaler and trader of generic or cheap medicines, branded medicines and medical supplies.

This is where things become more interesting. Three legislators stood out in moving legislation for “Universally Accessible Cheaper and Quality Medicines Act of 2008,” or Republic Act 9502, through various congresses. Two are silent partners to the first and largest Filipino Multi-Facility Injectable Plant (Company A) in the country. One of the two used to be counsel to Company A. The same is owned by another legislator and is the biggest trading house of human pharmaceutical injections in the Philippines representing 50 foreign manufacturers worldwide. The same legislator owns a drug distribution company (Company B) too. Sanofi-Pasteur is one the suppliers of human pharmaceutical injection to Company B, like anti-rabies, anti-venom, anti-TB etc. but not dengue vaccine because of its high price. While Zuellig is the supplier of branded medicines to the drug company such as Genacol, Centum, Tylenol, Norvasc, Bisacodyle Dulcolax, Dimetapp, Incremin, Imoduim Ventolin, Bengay, etc. The main sources of income of Company A are cheap medicines (paracetamol, cotrimoxazole or bactrim forte, mefenamic acid, dolfenal, etc.) from Bombay, India; Pakistan; and China.

Garin also had the heftiest paycheck in 2015 among the members of the cabinet of former President Aquino, a report of the Commission on Audit (COA) revealed. Based on the COA’s ‘2015 Report on Salaries and Allowances,’ or ROSA, of government executives, Garin took home a total of P2.521 million in 2015, which included: P1.08 million as basic salary as DoH secretary; P408,037.31 allowances; P235,000 bonuses/incentives; P348,000 discretionary funds, and P24,000 additional compensation/honorarium. COA said Garin also received P425,750.91 as chairman of the board of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (Philhealth). The report noted that Garin also sat in concurrent capacity as chair of the governing boards of the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI), Philippine Children’s Medical Center (PCMC), Philippine Heart Center (PHC), Lung Center of the Philippines (LCP), and Philippine Institute of Traditional and Alternative Health Care (PITAHC), and as a trustee of the Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP).

Though Garin is LP, her husband, the incumbent congressman for the first district of Iloilo, sided with PRRD in 2016, at the last minute. He heads PDP Laban in the province. According to Palace insiders, Congressman Garin Jr., is the president’s chosen gubernatorial bet for the province in the coming 2019 election. A collective ouch there!

Moral of the story: never appoint a politician to the health portfolio. The mix is the deadliest for the county. Deadlier than the placebo effect of a Dengvaxia.