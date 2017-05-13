Mixing motherhood and business

Fulfilling as it is challenging, motherhood is not just a wonderful journey but definitely the most noble of all callings in humanity. It is through mothers that population propagates – from where great men emanate.

Every mother deserves a day to be celebrated for all the love they pour to each member of the brood and sacrifices for the family.

From working mothers to dedicated housewives, all types of moms should feel the warmth on their special day. New generation moms particularly are starting to prove that it is possible to juggle motherhood while being at the helms of their own business.

Wanting what’s best for the family, they take motherhood to the next level. It seemingly looks simple but this complicated life role can be stressful and tiring as it can be.

Balancing the roles of being an excellent mother and as successful entrepreneur, 44-year-old Nariza Puno manages in running her own family and business at the same time.

Since leaving her Human Resources career, Puno has found fulfillment in being the boss of her own business. She began by selling imported goods and Filipino products online, joined bazaars and eventually put up her own events agency.

With her drive to succeed, this mother of four took her love for online shopping to the next level by joining Lazada Philippines in 2014. Little did she know that this decision to enlist in the country’s leading one-stop online shopping and selling destination would be her gateway to success.

Putting little patience and hard work, Nariza believes that this business made her achieve success without sacrificing her household needs and duties.

“I am happy with what I do. The time flexibility that Lazada gives me really fits my lifestyle, it fits my personality, it fits my goals in life,” Nariza shared.

She maintains three seller accounts at Lazada which are Big Bash, One Tree Shop and Big Bash Shop to date with great finds ranging from home appliance, bags, fragrances and bath supplies.

Believing that women empowerment helps towards a successful motherhood and uplifts all loving and caring moms in the best way they can, the Lazada seller platform offers a straightforward start-up process for aspiring mompreneurs.

