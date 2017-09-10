MJ denies saying Carl planned robbery

A BOY who knew Carl Angelo Arnaiz and Reynaldo “Kulot” de Guzman, whose body was found weeks after they went missing, said he never told De Guzman’s mother that Carl had planned a robbery.

“I was shocked when she said that,” a 12-year old boy known only as MJ, said in a television interview.

“I was just surprised. I hope she would take back what she said,” he added.

Reynaldo’s mother Lina had said that MJ told her that Carl and his friends were planning a robbery in Taytay, Rizal.

MJ said he and his friends who knew Carl and Kulot are afraid for safety.

It was reported that “suspicious-looking” men in motorcycles were looking for Kulot’s friends.

“I’m afraid. I don’t want to go out. They’d be looking for me,” MJ said, crying.

MJ’s grandfather said the statement of Lina de Guzman was based on hearsay.

“She should take it back if it’s all hearsay. Because there’s no truth in it,” he said.

Reynaldo’s father also said his wife’s statement was not true.

“My wife was very confused at that time. Not all she said was true,” he explained.

On August 18, Arnaiz was killed in a police operation in Caloocan City. According to the police report, a taxi driver claimed that Arnaiz robbed him. The police claimed they had a “shootout” with Arnaiz, which led to his death.

According to the Public Attorney’s Office, there were signs that Arnaiz was tortured.

The remains of Reynaldo was found in Gapan, Nueva Ecija onThursday, weeks after he vanished.