MJ Lastimosa lives the beauty queen – and showbiz – life

It’s been two years since Mary Jean “MJ” Lastimosa represented the country to the 2014 Miss Universe Pageant in Miami. But long after her reign, her beauty—and talent—continues to thrive in the spotlight.

With both her feet now in showbiz, In the Know was amazed to find out that MJ has no manager despite her jampacked schedule. She is officially one of the favorite go-to celebrities for hosting gigs as well as corporate and TV guestings, thanks to her easygoing and ready-for-anything attitude.

“Kailangang kumayod,” she quipped. “I just really prayed for it [her newfound career], and I was really scared because I joined Binibining Pilipinas three times, so there were times when I wasn’t doing anything but preparing for the pageant. And then I also failed to make it to the Top 5 of Miss Universe… I was worried I’d have nothing to do next.”

With all her uncertainty behind her, MJ is grateful to have found her place in the biz. Besides her hosting and guesting stints, she also recently finished shooting a new reality show with former Ilocos Sur Governor Chavit Singson and Miss International 2013 Bea Rose Santiago titled Happy Life, where they went around the Philippines to help the less fortunate with big time surprises.

“It’s always been a dream for me to have a job that requires lots of traveling, and at the same time, be able to help others. So you can say that the purpose of a beauty queen is still there in what I do now.”

After Happy Life, MJ said she is bent on sharpening her hosting and acting skills, leaving her no time for love. Back in August, she was linked to ABS-CBN hottie Rayver Cruz but the buzz soon fizzled out.

“I’m thankful to busy myself with work so I’m just taking my time. If someone wants to invite me or is interested to get to know me, I’d go but for now, I just don’t have the time for my love life.”



Concert Queen Pops Fernandez has been having one successful show after another lately, but not as the featured artist on stage. She is officially a concert producer now with her very own outfit called DSL Events and Production House Inc.

“As a performer, you’re also creative but you’re just focused on your performance. As a producer, you’re creativity goes beyond that since besides giving out your ideas, you have to piece everyone else’s together as well, making sure the right people and the right plans are working together,” she said.

Just recently, Pops produced a string of sold out shows such as Ai Meets Lani and Vina At Thirty, among others.

Pops told In The Know that she finds fulfillment in producing shows for her dear friends in showbiz, including her ex-husband Martin Nievera.

“I like the idea of putting together shows for my co-artists. It gives me pride to be able to do that.”

Pops is also on a mission to produce shows for newbie talents and help develop them into hit OPM stars just like her.



GUESS WHO? A little bird told In The Know that this on cam ta­lent for a sports-related show had a tiff with the security team of a condominium. On-Cam Talent actually lives there, and the reason for the argument is that On-Cam Talent refused to pay for parking!

The parking fee at the condominium apparently has an hourly rate, and On-Cam talent has gotten away without shelling out money several times already.

Finally, when the security guard reminded On-Cam talent to pay the dues, the latter shouted at the man who was simply doing his job, “Hindi n’yo ba ako kilala? Huwag n’yo ako singilin!”

With that, On-Cam talent drove away without even thinking the poor security guard may have to end up paying for such a cheap attitude.



Until next week! Ta-ta!