MJCI net loss widens to P119.8M in 2017

PREMIER horse racing club Manila Jockey Club Inc. (MJCI) said its net loss widened to P119.8 million in 2017 from P77.4 million in the previous year due to a bigger share in the losses of its associates.

In a financial disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, MJCI said its equity share in the net losses of associates and joint venture amounted to P135.2 million.

“The losses [are]due to the increase in equity share in the net losses of MIC amounting to P174.2 million 2017, due to the fixed cost of the Winford Hotel and Casino in Sta. Cruz, Manila,” the company said.

However, it was tempered by the increase in equity share in the net earnings of San Lazaro BPO by P12.2 million, to P39 million last year from P26.8 million in 2016.

In 2017, MJCI’s gross revenue amounted to P756.8 million, up by 41.3 percent, attained primarily from cockfighting operations, which improved due to the increase in the number of cockfights and off-track betting stations (OTBs).

MJCI attributed the strong growth in gross revenue to its racing and cockfighting operations, real estate sales, food and beverages, and other ancillary services, including currency exchange operations.

Operating expenses amounted to P252.3 million, up 14.2 percent or P31.4 million from 2016.

“Bulk of the increase are expenses incurred for the cockfighting operations. Cost of real estate units recognized for 2017 also increased as there were more residential and condominium units sold in 2017 compared to the prior year,” MJCI said.

Total fights during the period went up to 4,743 from 2,382 in the previous year.

Total cost of sales and services for 2017 amounted to P498 million, an increase of 41.9 percent or P147 million compared to the previous year.

MJCI is engaged in the construction, operation and maintenance of a racetrack located in Cavite where it conducts horse races. It is also engaged in the development and sale of condominium units and residential properties, and lease of an office building through joint venture arrangements with certain developers.