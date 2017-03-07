MLhuillier signs partnership deal with AsiaTravel

NON-BANK financial services provider MLhuillier has tied up with travel agency Asiatravel.com to provide an alternative payment mode for travelers through its branch networks across the country.

MLhuillier recently signed an agreement with Asiatravel.com under which online bookings of flights, hotels and/or tour packages made with Asiatravel.com can be paid in cash with no charges through MLhuiller branches.

The financial services provider said this is the first of its kind in the Philippines which promotes transaction convenience for millions of Filipinos and prospective worldwide travelers.

MLhuillier President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Lhuillier said the partnership aims to further support the travel boom through the expanded and affordable services of low-cost and budget carriers.

To date, MLhuillier has a total network of 2,149 branches all over the Philippines.

“Our story is really one about reach. We will continue to build our network and we will be in all municipalities in a couple of years,” Lhuillier said.

Nikki Rocha, Asiatravel executive vice president, said MLhuillier’s high-value product offerings, competitive rates, excellent service, and honesty and transparency to its customers make it the most suitable partner to grow the travel agency to its potentials.

Listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange, Asiatravel is a fully integrated travel services provider that has links to over 200,000 hotels and accommodation facilities as well as 500 airlines and boasts of instant confirmation and lowest-price guarantee.