MLO rolls off amid inclement weather

More than 4,000 student-athletes braved the bad weather during the opening day of the 30th Milo Little Olympics (MLO) National Capital Region and South Luzon leg on Friday at the Marikina Sports Park in Marikina City.

With the theme 2017 MLO: Learn life lessons where champions are made, young athletes from CaLaBarZon, MiMaRoPa and Bicol Region test their mettle in the three-day competition.

“It did not run out the way we expected it but we are able to adjust with the situation. Through the years, Milo continues to uphold sports as a great tool to teach children values that are not taught outside the four corners of the classroom,” said Milo sports executive Lester Castillo.

The Little Olympics will feature 17 sporting events namely arnis-anyo, athletics, badminton, basketball, chess, football, gymnastics, karatedo, scrabble, sepak takraw, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, and volleyball.

The competition is divided into elementary and high school divisions.

The NCR and South Luzon leg is the final stop of the four-leg circuit. The first three legs were held in the Visayas (Cebu), North and Central Luzon (Ba­guio) and Mindanao (Cagayan de Oro).

Among the notable MLO alumna are Olympian Mary Joy Tabal and table tennis star Ian Larriba.

The awarding ceremony will be held on September 30 at 1 p.m. in SM City Masinag.