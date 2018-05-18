MMA champs team-up for action-packed movie

American-born Filipino One Championship World Champion Brandon Vera and Chinese multi-medaled mixed martial arts (MMA) athlete and actor Dennis To have officially signed agreement with movie studios Reality Entertainment from the Philippines and Sunson Group Limited from Hong Kong to pair up in an action movie to be directed by Chinese and British national Sean Yim.

Scheduled for release in both countries early 2019, he film with the working title “The Wind Breezes On” is about two fathers whose worlds collide when a former bodyguard from Hong Kong, played by To, and Vera, an undercover cop from Manila team up in a mutual hunt for vengeance and salvation.

According to Reality Entertainment producers Dondon Monteverde and Larry Ang, 70 percent of the film will be shot in the Philippines while the remaining 30 percent will be shot in Hong Kong.

This partnership with the Chinese producers marks the first collaboration of the two studios aiming to bring more action movie fanatics to the cinemas via the world-class action packed films.

“The Wind Breezes On” is Vera’s third feature film after his much-anticipated debut in Erik Matti’s “Buy Bust.” His solo movie about zombie apocalypse also under Reality Entertainment starts shooting in June.

To is expected to fire up all action scenes as he had been in the industry in Hong Kong since 2007, having starred in action hits such as “Ip Man,” “Bodyguards and Assassins,” “Ip Man 2” and “The Legend is Born.”

Both Vera and To expressed elation in being given the chance to work in the film, with the cameras set to roll in November.