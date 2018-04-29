MMC Sportz Asia, best known for its annual SPIA Asia – Asia’s Sports Industry Awards & Conference, which gathers the best sports organizations and industry achievers, is all set for the Business of Football – Philippines, sanctioned by the Philippine Football Federation (PFF), scheduled on May 18, 2018, at the New World Makati Hotel.

For those who aren’t familiar with SPIA Asia, the awards series “has become the official celebration for business leaders, sports organizations, facilities and marketers, at the forefront of the sporting industry, that have made a contribution to the growth and development of sports across the Asian region, over the past 12 months,” this according to MMC Sportz Marketing CEO Eric Gottschalk.

The 2017 edition of this prestigious sports event, held at the Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre in Thailand, saw 400 entries from 47 countries participating, and had 23 distinct categories for its awards and gala night. From 400 entries, it was shortlisted to 205, with the gold, silver and bronze award winners, named during their Gala Night.

To be a winner in SPIA Asia, is truly remarkable, and only means you’re the best at what you do in the international sports industry.

Its 2017 event, was packed with industry leaders who gave insightful content on their various fields of focus, with the likes of Bundesliga, La Liga, Chelsea FC headed by its Brand Ambassador Paulo Ferreira, Bayern Munich, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, among its prestigious speakers and participants.

Now, MMC Sportz Marketing, wants to bring a dose of this experience to Manila, Philippines, this May 18, 2018, with the “Business of Football – Philippines” event.

The one-day gathering will bring together all the key stakeholders of the football community in the Philippines from the rights holders, football clubs, agencies, brands, media, retail, real estate, and of course, the fans. The overall objective is to educate, and to discuss the current state of football in the Philippines, with the goal of being able to determine the strategy to make it the biggest spectator sport in the country.

Confirmed speakers include La Liga Managing Director for SEA Mr. Ivan Codina, Azkals Team Manager Dan Palami, Azkals Team Captain Phil Younghusband, Azkals Head Coach Thomas Dooley, Philippines Football League CEO Lazarus Jansen Xavier, MMC Sportz Marketing CEO Eric M. Gottschalk, SMG Insight Managing Director Frank Saez, PFF General Secretary Atty. Edwin Gastanes, among many others.

According to MMC Sportz Asia, CEO Eric Gottschalk, “There is so much untapped potential in the football business in the Philippines, that we felt it is time to bring all the key stakeholders together, and discuss how we can develop the sport in the Philippines,” states Eric M. Gottschalk, CEO of MMC Sportz Asia Inc., the organizer of the conference.”

Gottschalk continues, “The inauguration of the professional football league in 2017, and the recent international successes of both the men’s and the women’s national football teams, should be a springboard for the sport to finally take off in a basketball dominated country. But we noticed that the key stakeholders are still adapting a ‘wait-and-see’ approach. Private investment is needed in sports infrastructure, retailers need to offer a wider range of equipment options to the participants, and the media needs to make football a regular feature. So the conference aims to educate all the stakeholders about the vision for football in the Philippines, from a professional point of view, delivered by our partners from the AFC, PFF, PFL, and La Liga, and supported by research and analytics from Dentsu Sports and SMG Insight. We are proud to bring this event to Manila, and we are hoping for it to impact the development of football in the Philippines, and for it to become a regular feature in the annual sports events calendar.”

While Philippine Azkals Team Manager Dan Palami says, “The Business of Football – Philippines, is timely, since it gathers all the relevant stakeholders in Philippine football in one venue. It is high time we get our act together, and elevate the level of the sport, in time for the upcoming Asian Cup 2019. Wherein the country, and the Philippine

Azkals will have the opportunity to make a mark, and create history in the international football scene.”

The conference will cover topics such as Football in South East Asia, State of Football in the Philippines, Why Brands Should Get Involved, Developing Football in Asia, Asian Cup 2019, Youth Academies, among others.

The event will also feature a Job Fair, wherein participants can explore careers in football, learn from industry leaders, and get to network with key executives in the industry.

Organized by MMC Sportz Asia, the event is sanctioned by the Asia Football Confederation (AFC), the Philippines Sports Commission (PSC) and the Philippines Football Federation (PFF) and sponsored by La Liga, Dentsu, SMG Insight, RSportz, and Platinumlist.

You may reach the author at char_cruz@yahoo.com.