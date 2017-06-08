MMDA announces road reblocking, repairs in QC

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has announced road blocking and repairs to be conducted by the Department of Public Works and Highways in some roads in Quezon City to start at about 11 p.m. this Friday until June 12. Affected roads northbound are Mindanao Avenue before Old Sauyo Road, (2nd lane); Commonwealth Avenue near Litex Road (5th lane); Quirino Highway near T. Urbano (2nd lane); Congressional Avenue Extension between Luzon Avenue to Tandang Sora Avenue (3rd lane). Southbound areas affected would be along Edsa between Jasms to Quezon Avenue (2nd lane); and C-5 Road between Julia Vargas and Las Tiendas. All affected roads will be fully passable by 5 a.m. on Monday.