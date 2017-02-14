MMDA applies new traffic scheme in Guadalupe (EDSA)

THE Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Tuesday implemented a new scheme to decongest the inner streets and remove passenger jeepneys along Edsa in the Guadalupe area in Makati City. MMDA chief Tomas Orbos said this is the first time in recent years that jeepneys previously passing through Edsa-Guadalupe are regulated to use the inner streets. Four vehicles were towed for illegal parking while two truckloads of various items were confiscated from illegal vendors occupying the sidewalks. Only two jeepneys will be allowed to pick up passengers on designated loading bays to prevent traffic in the inner streets. Under the Edsa-Guadalupe Traffic Management Plan, public utility jeepneys will not be allowed to traverse Edsa but instead will have to use the inner streets to go to their destinations like Manila, Taguig City and Pateros. MMDA and barangay (village) officials also proposed that to further ease traffic in the area, deliveries intended for the commercial establishments in Guadalupe should be done from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the next day.