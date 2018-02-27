MMDA: Bank Drive on Ortigas open to motorists from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. daily

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced on Tuesday that Bank Drive along Ortigas Center in Pasig City was now open to private vehicles to ease traffic congestion in the commercial district.

MMDA’s Traffic Engineering Center (TEC) said vehicles traveling along Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (Edsa)-northbound heading Ortigas area may now access Bank Drive (road between Asian Development Bank (ADB) and SM Megamall) from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. daily.

Before this, motorists going Ortigas area pass through Guadix Drive. However, the vehicles entering the ADB compound that undergo inspection at the Guadix gate cause a bottleneck along the road, affecting the Edsa-northbound traffic.

“Guadix Road is an identified chokepoint. With this road opening, we can somehow ease traffic flow in the busy area,” said Jojo Garcia, assistant General Manager of the MMDA.

The road opening, in coordination with various stakeholders, aims to reduce traffic build-up along Edsa-Ortigas area during the morning rush hour.

Prior to enforcement, TEC’s comparative analysis based on simulation showed that travel time on the Edsa-northbound service Road along Ortigas Avenue and Megamall to Meralco Avenue decreased by 19 percent. From seven minutes and 41 seconds, average travel time on these routes was reduced to six minutes and seven seconds.

The same data showed that travel speed on the Edsa-northbound service Road along Ortigas Avenue and Megamall to Meralco Avenue increased by 25 percent. From 12 kilometers per hour (kph), average travel speed on these same routes increased to 14 kph. JAMES KONSTANTIN GALVEZ