MMDA to close parts of EDSA for People Power Revolution anniversary on Feb 25

THE Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced the closure of a portion of Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (EDSA) and White Plains Drive in line with the celebration of the 32nd anniversary of EDSA People Power Revolution on February 25, Sunday.

In its traffic management plan, the MMDA said Ortigas Avenue to Santolan (northbound) will be partially closed from 12 midnight to 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Two outer lanes will be closed to vehicular traffic while three inner lanes from the Edsa-Ortigas flyover will remain passable to motorists up to the Aguinaldo Gate.

Meanwhile, both directions of White Plains Drive, from Temple Drive to EDSA, will be totally closed to traffic from 12:01 a.m. onwards.

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines, headed by Executive Director Ludovico Badoy, has been designated to lead the organization and implementation of the commemorative activities for the 32nd anniversary of the People Power Revolution.

This year’s theme is: “EDSA 2018: Effecting Change Towards Strengthened Democracy.”

For a day, White Plains Drive will be used as venue for medical, dental and optical services such as free eye check-up and reading glasses.

A Diskwento Caravan will also be put up where the public can enjoy food items, indigenous products and leather goods at discounted prices.

Motorists are advised to use the following alternate routes:

ALONG EDSA (SOUTHBOUND)

– Right to Aurora Boulevard or Santolan

– Left turn to Gilmore or Ortigas

– Right to Edsa to destination

– Right turn to Katipunan or Libis-C5 Road to destination

ALONG EDSA (NORTHBOUND)

– Right turn to Kalayaan/ Shaw Boulevard/Ortigas, left turn to C5 Road to destination or

– Left turn to Ortigas towards Greenhills, right turn to Santolan to destination

– Right turn to Ortigas or left Ortigas flyover towards Greenhills, right turn to destination

Jojo Garcia, Acting MMDA General Manager, said at least 150 traffic enforcers would be deployed to man traffic in the busy thoroughfares.

“We are expecting a lot of visitors to participate in the whole day activities,” said Garcia during a press briefing on Friday.

Traffic enforcers are also tasked to guide motorists traversing the alternate routes and supervise the execution of the traffic management plan to sustain the unimpeded flow of vehicles. JAMES KONSTANTIN GALVEZ