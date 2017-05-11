MMDA collects 750 truckloads of garbage

Over 750 truckloads of garbage have been collected by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) in various waterways in Metro Manila.

That is equivalent to about 5,250 cubic meters of garbage collected for more than two months.

According to MMDA General Manager Thomas “Tim” Orbos, the garbage collection is part of the clean-up project of the agency called “Estero Blitz program,” a yearly flood mitigation project in preparation for the rainy season.

As of this month, the MMDA has cleared eight waterways – Estero de Galina in Manila, Makati and Pasay; Libertad retarding pond in Pasay; Estero de San Miguel, Estero de Quiapo, Estero de Magdalena, Estero de Maypajo, and Estero dela Reina, all in Manila; and Lapu-lapu/spine open canal in Malabon and Navotas.

Next to be cleaned is the open canal in Malabon City, as well as major waterways in Caloocan, Valenzuela, Quezon City, Pasig, Marikina, Taguig, Pateros, San Juan, Mandaluyong, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa and Parañaque.

Orbos said the Estero Blitz project aims to curb massive flooding in Metro Manila.

“As early as March, we have been working to ensure that the various waterways and esteros as well as sewers in Metro Manila are garbage-free to allow the continuous flow of water during heavy downpour,” Orbos said.