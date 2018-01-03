MMDA to deploy 1,300 personnel to Feast of Black Nazarene

THE Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said on Wednesday that it would deploy some 1,300 personnel to help the Manila City government during the Feast of the Black Nazarene next week.

In a text message, MMDA spokesperson Celine Pialago said that the agency would start deployment of its manpower on Friday (January 5), including first aid teams, to the Quirino Grandstand as part of the agency’s emergency preparedness measures.

There will also be a walkthrough along the route of the procession to ensure the safety of the millions expected to attend the event. JAMES KONSTANTIN GALVEZ