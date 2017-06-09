MMDA to extend ‘no window hour policy’

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is seriously considering to extend the “no window hours policy” as it supposedly helped address the traffic problem in Metro Manila.

MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim said he was convinced that the no window hours policy should be extended beyond July since it has helped the agency address the traffic jam in many parts of Metro Manila, including Edsa and C-5 (President Garcia Avenue).

The policy initiated by MMDA General Manager Thomas Orbos has prevented the vehicles covered by the number coding scheme to travel on 24 major thoroughfares in Metro Manila from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Prior to its implementation, vehicles covered by the number coding scheme were prevented from traveling in any part of Metro Manila from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. only.|

Lim, a former military officer, said Orbos’ idea was effective, thus, he will extend its implementation beyond July.

Under the original plan, the no window hours policy will be implemented until July, then the MMDA top brass will evaluate its effectivity before deciding to extend it.