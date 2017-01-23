MMDA extends ‘no window’ policy for number coding scheme

TThe “No Window Hours” policy for the unified vehicular volume reduction program (UVVRP) or number coding scheme is extended for another six months, according to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority on Monday. The extension came after a consultation with the Metro Manila Council, the agency’s policy-making body and Inter-Agency Council on Traffic, composed of the Department of Transportation, Land Transportation Office, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board and the Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group. Under the existing UVVRP, the number coding is also expanded to cover all circumferential and radial roads in Metro Manila.