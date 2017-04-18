MMDA eyes flexi time

TO ease road congestion, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) pushed for the adoption of a flexible work schedule in Metro Manila, especially by frontline government agencies.

MMDA General Manager Tim Orbos proposed that these agencies either adopt two shifts – from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. or 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. – or implement a four-day workweek.

He particularly mentioned the MMDA, Land Transportation Office, Bureau of Internal Revenue and Social Security System.

“Either we come in earlier at 7 a.m or later at 10 a.m. We come in early, we leave early,” Orbos said.

“If there is one entity that should sacrifice here, it should be us,” he said in a television interview on Monday.

Orbos said he had discussed the proposal with President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Hopefully, we can have a final approval of that within the week,” he said.

The MMDA chief said that is also urging business establishments to adopt the same measure, noting that in Davao, goods are delivered at night.

He said that Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez “will talk to the industries how to do it more efficiently.”

“The problem we have with traffic is we are using the road space at the same time,” Orbos said.

The MMDA will open up the service road of Roxas Boulevard to alleviate traffic congestion in the area. Following consultations with stakeholders, clearing operations will start on April 21.

Orbos said that clearing the area will result in about 30 percent faster travel time for vehicles.