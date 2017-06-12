MMDA eyes removing police report in insurance claim

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) General Manager Tomas Orbos said in a radio interview on Monday, “I hope the insurance code will be reviewed because it is still mandatory to present a police report for insurance claims and this causes traffic jams in the metropolis.” He said that even when only one lane of EDSA is closed because of an accident, the whole stretch is affected. He said last year that he hopes insurance companies would recognize MMDA reports as this could ease traffic after accidents. Meanwhile, he added that the agency is studying the possibility of making EDSA a toll area on particular hours. Orbos earlier clarified that before this can be adopted, a study must be made on how to scientifically count the volume of vehicles, monitor speed, and how to impose the toll payment scheme.