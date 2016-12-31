MMDA eyes special lanes for fire trucks

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) plans to designate special lanes for fire trucks and other emergency vehicles along EDSA and other major thoroughfares by the first quarter of 2017.

MMDA General Manager Thomas Orbos said fire trucks and ambulances should pass unimpeded so they could swiftly respond to emergencies.

“We assure that the MMDA will be able to provide our riders, through the assistance of our Metrobase, to help them pass through these special lanes. We will inform traffic enforcers that a certain emergency incident is happening,” Orbos said.

The MMDA will give emergency vehicles accreditation.

Orbos explained that special lanes are not VIP lanes and are intended to ensure that traffic will not be a hindrance to vehicles providing medical, rescue and other emergency services.

“We would like to reiterate that these special lanes must not be abused and must be utilized for truly emergency purposes,” he said.

The agency will also deploy towing trucks to clear obstructions, such as illegally parked vehicles, on streets leading to residential communities where there is an emergency.

The Bureau of Fire Protection-National Capital Region (BFP-NCR) will convert its conference room into a war room that will be equipped with monitors to mirror those at the Metrobase for efficient monitoring and response to fires in Metro Manila.

PNA