Tuesday, August 1, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»MMDA: Impounded vehicles
    to be auctioned on Aug. 29

    MMDA: Impounded vehicles
    to be auctioned on Aug. 29

    0
    By on The Latest News, Today's Breaking News

    THE Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has given final notice to all owners of 153 impounded and abandoned motor vehicles at the Ultra Impounding Area 1 that there would be a one day public auction sale on August 29.

    Interested parties should submit a letter of intent to the Office of the Auction Committee on the 3rd floor of the MMDA Building at Edsa corner Orense Street from August 4-9, the MMDA said.

    Bid documents will be issued only to qualified bidders, to be given by the Office of the Auction Committee upon payment of non-refundable fee of P1,000 starting on Aug. 7 until Aug. 9.

    The MMDA informed interested parties that the vehicles would be auctioned off on ‘as is where is basis’.

    A pre-bid conference will be held on Aug. 16, 2 p.m. at the Manila City Room 2nd floor MMDA Building.

    Below is a list of the MMDA impounded vehicles in Ultra Area 1:

     

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.