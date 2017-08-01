THE Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has given final notice to all owners of 153 impounded and abandoned motor vehicles at the Ultra Impounding Area 1 that there would be a one day public auction sale on August 29.

Interested parties should submit a letter of intent to the Office of the Auction Committee on the 3rd floor of the MMDA Building at Edsa corner Orense Street from August 4-9, the MMDA said.

Bid documents will be issued only to qualified bidders, to be given by the Office of the Auction Committee upon payment of non-refundable fee of P1,000 starting on Aug. 7 until Aug. 9.

The MMDA informed interested parties that the vehicles would be auctioned off on ‘as is where is basis’.

A pre-bid conference will be held on Aug. 16, 2 p.m. at the Manila City Room 2nd floor MMDA Building.

Below is a list of the MMDA impounded vehicles in Ultra Area 1: