MMDA: Keep away from ADB convoy dry run route on Monday

MOTORISTS are advised to avoid the Ortigas Central Business District on Monday, April 16, because of a convoy dry run for the country’s hosting of the 51st Annual Meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in May, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said over the weekend.

The upcoming annual meeting will be held at the ADB headquarters in Mandaluyong City from May 3 to 6.

Delegates from member-economies of the ADB are expected to attend the four-day event.

In preparation, the Department of Finance (DOF)-organized convoy dry run will simulate four different scenarios on Monday. Convoy of vehicles will pass through certain major roads and streets from 7 a.m. to 12 noon.

No roads in Metro Manila will be closed for the convoy dry run. However, motorists may expect disruptions in the flow of traffic along the affected routes.

First scenario: Travel from ADB Headquarters to Edsa Shangrila via Bank Drive at 8:30 a.m. Affected routes include Bank Drive to Saint Francis Street.

Second scenario: Travel from Edsa Shangri-La to Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 to simulate a departure scenario 9:15 a.m. Affected routes will include Edsa Shangri-La to St. Francis Street, Shaw Boulevard, EDSA, South Luzon Expressway, Skyway, NAIA Expressway, Imelda Avenue

Third scenario: Travel from NAIA Terminal 1 to Joy-Nostalg Hotel at 10:30 a.m. The routes to be affected are Imelda Avenue to NAIA Road, NAIA Expressway, Skyway, SLEX, EDSA, Guadix, ABD Avenue.

The fourth scenario: Entrance to ADB main drive at 11:30 a.m. This will include bussing/Debussing at the ADB Main Driveway.

Guadix Drive, from EDSA to ADB Drive, will become one-way before the convoy arrival. Stop and go schemes will be implemented on the routes of the convoy.

The MMDA said that the possible choke points for the dry run include Magallanes Interchange, Ayala Underpass (Northbound and Southbound), Guadalupe MRT Northbound, Shaw Blvd corner EDSA, Shaw Blvd Service Road Northbound Shaw Underpass ( Northbound and Southbound), Guadix Drive, ADB Avenue, ADB HQ, Bank Drive corner Julia Vargas and St Francis corner Julia Vargas. JAMES KONSTANTIN GALVEZ