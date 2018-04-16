MMDA: Keep away from ADB dry run today

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) over the weekend advised motorists to avoid the Ortigas Central Business District today as a convoy dry run for the country’s hosting of the 51st Annual Meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will be staged.

The upcoming annual meeting will be held at the ADB headquarters in Mandaluyong City from May 3 to 6. Delegates from member-economies of the ADB are expected to attend the four-day event.

The dry run organized by the Department of Finance will simulate four different scenarios. Convoys of vehicles will pass through certain major roads and streets from 7 a.m. to 12 noon.

No roads in Metro Manila will be closed for the convoy dry run. However, motorists may expect disruptions in the flow of traffic along the affected routes.

The first scenario is travel from ADB headquarters to Edsa Shangrila via Bank Drive at 8:30 am. Affected routes include Bank Drive to Saint Francis Street.

The second scenario is travel from Edsa Shangrila to Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 to simulate a departure scenario at 9:15 a.m. Affected routes will include Edsa Shangri-La to Saint Francis Street, Shaw Boulevard, Edsa, Southern Luzon Expressway (SLEX), Skyway, NAIA Expressway, and Imelda Avenue.

Third scenario is travel from NAIA Terminal 1 to Joy-Nostalg Hotel at 10:30 a.m. The routes to be affected are Imelda Avenue to NAIA Road, NAIA Expressway, Skyway, SLEX, Edsa, Guadix, ABD Avenue.

The fourth scenario is entrance to ADB main drive at 11:30 a.m. This will include bussing/debussing at the ADB main driveway. Guadix Drive, from EDSA to ADB Drive, will become one-way before the convoy arrival. Stop and go schemes would be implemented on the routes of the convoy.

The MMDA said the possible choke points for the dry run include Magallanes Interchange, Ayala underpass (northbound and southbound), Guadalupe MRT northbound, Shaw Boulevard corner Edsa, Shaw Boulevard Service Road northbound Shaw underpass (northbound and southbound), Guadix Drive, ADB Avenue, ADB headquarters, Bank Drive corner Julia Vargas, and Saint Francis corner Julia Vargas.