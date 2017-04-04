MMDA launches crisis monitoring center



President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday led the inauguration of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s Crisis Monitoring and Management Center.

The center will monitor and manage various types of crisis in the metropolis.

Duterte said the MMDA was mandated to help the public in times of crisis and emergencies.

MMDA chairman and general manager Tim Orbos said that under Republic Act No. 7924 or the agency’s charter, the MMDA has the duty to formulate, implement and coordinate activities to ensure public safety.

The President ordered the MMDA to lead crisis monitoring and management with the Metro Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council and the Presidential Task Force on transport Strike and Mass Actions as members.

The CMMC will monitor and address accidents with mass casualties, industrial or chemical accidents, fire accidents, explosions, transport strikes ,mass actions, epidemic or suspected release of biological agents as well as seismic events.

It has a 24-hour operation daily.

MMDA deputy chairman Frisco San Juan Jr. said the CMMC is the “nerve center” in monitoring and managing various crisis in Metro Manila. NELSON BADILLA