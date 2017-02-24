MMDA launches ‘family zones’ vs pollution

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority will launch “Family Zones” in the cities of Caloocan, Taguig, Navotas, Muntinlupa and Pasig (Metro Manila) this Sunday, February 26, to promote car-less open spaces and streets to citizens as a means to get away from congestion and pollution. Resolution No.16-13 of the Metro Manila Council, MMDA’s policy-making body, encourages the designation of family zones in every local government unit in support of such areas of convergence. The National Bicycle Organization will host a bike ride to visit the family zones including Taguig (BGC) and Muntinlupa (Muntinlupa Sports Complex, Muntinlupa Baywalk), while the Firefly Brigade will visit the family zones in Pasig (Emerald Ave and Rainforest Park) and Taguig (TLC Park, C-6 Baywalk). Zumba and bazaar activities will also be available in the locations.

Reicelene Ignacio