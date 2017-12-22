MMDA lifts ‘coding’ scheme on Dec 22, 26

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) lifted the number coding scheme for more than 3,000 provincial buses this starting 12:01 a.m. this Friday until Tuesday, December 26 to ensure that there will be enough buses to ferry passengers to the provinces this holiday season.

The traffic reduction scheme, however, will remain in effect for other modes of transportation such as private cars, taxicabs and jeepneys.

The MMDA has yet to make an announcement whether the number coding scheme will be lifted on December 29 (the last Friday before New Year) and January 2 (Tuesday), when most of the vacationers go back to Metro Manila.