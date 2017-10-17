MMDA lifts number coding except in Makati, Las Pinas

AS the nationwide jeepney strike continued on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) lifted the number coding scheme to reduce the number of commuters as Malacanang maintained its decision to suspend government work and classes at all levels in both in public and private schools.

But the MMDA also cited the “inclement weather” in lifting the number coding scheme.

However, the MMDA said the suspended number coding scheme did not apply to Makati and Las Piñas as the two cities decided to enforce it to prevent traffic congestion.

As promised, the Pagkakaisa ng Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (Piston) continued its protest for the second day to pressure the Duterte administration, particularly the Department of Transportation (DOT), to discontinue its plan to modernize the jeepney system.

The main target of the project is to phase out the 15-years-old and above jeepney units and replace these with more environment-friendly and technologically sound public utility jeepneys (PUJs).

This means that not all the jeepney units will be stopped from plying its routes.

The Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has previously told The Manila Times that the government’s plan was to modernize the entire public transportation system of the country, which includes the bus system and the jeepney.

Thus, LTFRB asserted that the plan to change the transport system was not for the jeepney only.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade maintained that the government would not withdraw its plan to modernize the whole public transport system, including the jeepneys.

The number coding scheme is enforced to decongest traffic in Metro Manila. The ending numbers on the license plates determine which vehicles should be banned on certain days of the week.

Below is the schedule:

1 and 2 Monday

3 and 4 Tuesday

5 and 6 Wednesday

7 and 8 Thursday

9 and 0 Friday

All vehicles are allowed on the road on weekends.