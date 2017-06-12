MMDA lifts number coding on Independence Day

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will lift the number coding scheme on Monday as the country commemorates Independence Day.

MMDA General Manager Tomas Orbos over the weekend said a number of roads will be closed to give way to the ceremonies to mark the 119th year of the declaration of independence.

The MMDA has set alternative routes on the affected roads, according to Orbos.

According to the MMDA’s traffic plan for “Oplan Kalayaan 2017,” the roads that will be closed are Bonifacio Avenue from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.; MacArthur Highway southbound lane (motorists are advised to turn right to Avocado Road, Pinagkatipunan Circle, right to Governor Pascual Avenue left to Araneta Avenue to destination); Edsa to Samson Road (motorists should turn left to A. de Jesus Street, right to 10th Avenue, right to to Samson Road); Manila to BMC (motorists should turn right to 7th Avenue or C3 Road, left to B. Serrano to Edsa); Sangandaan to Edsa, turn right to New Abbey Road, left to 10th Avenue and left to B. Serrano to Edsa; Araneta Avenue to Edsa (light vehicles are directed to go straight to Heroes 96, left to New Abbey Road, left to 10th Avenue and left to B. Serrano to Edsa).

Trucks and buses that will go to Sangandaan are advised to turn left to Dagat-Dagatan Avenue, left to C3 Road, left to B. Serrano Avenue to Edsa.

The Bonifacio Monument Circle south section will be closed to traffic from midnight to 6 a.m.