    MMDA lifts number coding scheme

    THE number coding traffic scheme has been suspended, the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said.

    Quoted on radio, MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim said this was due to the bad weather spawned by Tropical Depression “Maring” and Typhoon “Lannie”.

    This means that motorists whose license plates end in 3 and 4 can travel.

    The number coding scheme was enforced to ease traffic congestion in the metropolis.

    Below is the list:

    Monday         1 and 2

    Tuesday        3 and 4

    Wednesday   5 and 6

    Thursday       7 and 8

    Friday            9 and 0

