MMDA, mayors push for bus terminals outside metro to ease traffic congestion

THE Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and Metro Manila Council (MMC) agreed on Wednesday to build new bus terminals outside Metro Manila to ease traffic woes.

“Napag-usapan to put up bus terminals outside Metro Manila. Meron nang napili DoTr [Department of Transport]. Maglalagay sa Santa Rosa nang sa gayon yung buses galing sa south, hanggang dun na lang, di na papasok ng Metro Manila para di na makaragdag sa napakaraming behikulo sa Metro Manila,” said MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim after he ordered several bus terminals in Quezon City and Pasay closed.

(We talked about putting up bus terminals outside Metro Manila. The DOTr has identified several areas. One will be built in Santa Rosa so that buses coming from the south will converge there and will no longer be entering Metro Manila to ease traffic congestion.)

Lim said the MMDA and MMC have also identified five areas for new bus terminals in the north, from which the Department of Transport (DOTr) would approve two.

“Ang gagawin na lang yung mga prangkisa, route ng existing bus operations dito, i-extend sa Santa Rosa. Nang sa gayon, passengers coming from the south pwede lumipat ng buses sa metro manila,” he added.

(We will just issue franchises, the route of existing bus operations will be extended to Santa Rosa so that passengers coming from the south can transfer buses to Metro Manila.)

Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista said the DOTr was aiming for an intermodal type of bus terminals.

“Sabi ng DoTr: Gusto naming intermodal type ng bus terminal. Kapag galing kang north, papasok ng Metro Manila. Pwede ka na doong sumakay ng PNR, hopefully within the railway area,” Bautista said.

(DOTr said that it wants an intermodal type of bus terminal. If you’re coming from the north and going to Metro Manila, you can ride the PNR, hopefully within the railway area.)

PNR is the Philippine National Railways.

Bautista urged Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade to immediately approve the areas for these bus terminals.

“So I’m moving for the immediate approval of DOtr dun sa limang site na naidentfiy for the north. Aprubahan na. Nagkakaroon ng conflict between LTFRB, Quezon City government and MMDA hanggang di pa nabubuo yun.”

(So I’m moving for the immediate approval of DOTr on the five sites that were identified for the north. It should be approved. There is conflict among the LTFRB, Quezon City government and MMDA until it has not been finalized.)

On August 17, MMDA ordered the closure of 10 bus terminals in Quezon City after they were found to have committed several security and environmental violations.

In July, the MMDA also ordered the closure of Roro Bus Transport, DLTB Bus Line, Dimple Star Bus Transport in QC; and Saint Rafael/Saint Jude, A. Bragais/Pamar, Ferdinand Bus Line, Mark Eves/Fortune Star terminal in Pasay.