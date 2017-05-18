MMDA named National Army Reserve Engineering Brigade

President Rodrigo Duterte named the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) as the First National Army Reserve Engineering Brigade of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP). MMDA General Manager Tomas Orbos said the President’s decision is clear proof that he recognizes their capability to do engineering jobs. Orbos said MMDA will assist the AFP in doing specific tasks in times of emergencies like disasters or in the event of war as an Engineering Combat Support Unit. As Engineering Brigade, the MMDA selected its personnel who are performing similar functions that can be applied in the brigade. Those who will be part of the brigade will undergo the Military Orientation Training inclusive of field exercises and will either be commissioned as officers or enlisted as non-commissioned members of the Army Reserve.